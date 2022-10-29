Police advice for Bridgnorth car owners after spate of catalytic converter thefts

West Mercia officers say the converters are being stolen from vehicles in the area.

Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted. They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

Police say thefts most frequently occur in car parks, but they can happen anywhere.

"Thieves may then sell these converters via scrapyards, online, or ship them out of the country. Hybrid vehicles are most commonly targeted, as their metals are more valuable, but any vehicle can be at risk of catalytic converter theft."

People are being warned to watch out for the signs of a theft taking place - a vehicle being raised using a car jack in a car park or residential area or a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from underneath the vehicle.

"Although catalytic converter thefts are increasing, there are steps that you can take to protect your vehicle," officers say.

"To keep your catalytic converter safe, you can ask your car dealer for advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.

"Alternatively, try to make sure your vehicle is parked in a garage overnight, or if you have a commercial vehicle, park it in a secure compound. If this isn’t possible, park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves. Vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.