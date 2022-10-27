Police appeal for information on sexual assault near Oswestry in early hours

Police are appealing for information following a report of sexual assault in Oswestry on October 16

West Mercia Police have asked the public for information about a young woman, who was seen walking near Oswestry in the early hours of Sunday, October 16.

The woman was seen, dressed in dark clothing, walking on the A483 from Mile End towards Pant between 4am and 5am.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her, or captured her on dash cam to get in touch following a report of sexual assault.