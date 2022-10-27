Notification Settings

Police appeal for information on sexual assault near Oswestry in early hours

By Megan Jones

Police are appealing for information following a report of sexual assault near Oswestry.

Police are appealing for information following a report of sexual assault in Oswestry on October 16

West Mercia Police have asked the public for information about a young woman, who was seen walking near Oswestry in the early hours of Sunday, October 16.

The woman was seen, dressed in dark clothing, walking on the A483 from Mile End towards Pant between 4am and 5am.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen her, or captured her on dash cam to get in touch following a report of sexual assault.

Those with information can visit westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us quoting incident 120 of October 16.

Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

