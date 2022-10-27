County's motorists urged to be vigilant after spate of catalytic converter thefts

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant following a spate of catalytic converter thefts in the early hours. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

West Mercia Police is urging car users to be on the lookout for 'suspicious activity' after several catalytic converter thefts across Shropshire and a neighbouring county early on Thursday.

Police confirmed thefts had been reported in Telford and Bridgnorth as well as in Worcestershire.

While residents are being assured that the police are working hard to prevent incidents, officers have moved to remind car owners of the steps that can be taken to protect their vehicle such as keeping it in a locked garage or parked in a well-lit area.

Forensic marking is also available to make the converters more difficult to dispose of, and locks are available to fit on vehicles.

They are asking residents to report any suspicious activity where individuals are pulling up next to cars and interfering with a vehicle.