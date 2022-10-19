Warning issued as fraudsters target people in Telford acting as bailiffs

The public are being warned about fraudsters

They claim to be acting on behalf of Telford & Wrekin Council and even those without a debt are being targeted.

The council says it has had reports of the crime actively taking place locally and during calls, the fraudsters claim that the person or business owes money, and demand they transfer funds directly into a bank account.

Councillor Rae Evans, Cabinet Member for Finance, Governance and Customer Services, warned: “Scammers are becoming more and more sophisticated in their approach and coming up with new ways to steal money from honest people all the time so it’s vital you stay vigilant.

"If it feels suspicious you must trust yourself, don’t be afraid to end the call and investigate. We pride ourselves on exemplary customer service and would never act in an unprofessional or threatening manner.”

The council warns that enforcement agents acting on their behalf would never call people to ask for bank details or to make a bank transfer using a sort code and account number.

The council says is may contact people by phone to discuss taking control of goods if they have an unpaid debt.

But a spokesman insisted: "This would only be the case after a court summons had been obtained and you had received reminders by post and may involve taking debit or credit card payments over the phone."

People are advised if they get a suspicious call to end the conversation and contact Telford & Wrekin Council on 01952 383838.