Police appeal after 'inappropriate behaviour' report

Police said they are looking to speak to this man as part of their investigation

West Mercia Police said they were looking into a report of 'inappropriate behaviour' in Oswestry's town- centre last month.

A statement from the force said: "Do you recognise this man?

"Officers believe he may be able to assist enquiries into a report of inappropriate behaviour in Oswestry on Wednesday, September 7.

"No injuries were reported.

"Anyone with any information that could help identify him is asked to please get in touch.