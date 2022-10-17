Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after 'inappropriate behaviour' report

By David BannerOswestryCrimePublished:

Police say they want to speak to this man to help with an investigation.

Police said they are looking to speak to this man as part of their investigation
Police said they are looking to speak to this man as part of their investigation

West Mercia Police said they were looking into a report of 'inappropriate behaviour' in Oswestry's town- centre last month.

A statement from the force said: "Do you recognise this man?

"Officers believe he may be able to assist enquiries into a report of inappropriate behaviour in Oswestry on Wednesday, September 7.

"No injuries were reported.

"Anyone with any information that could help identify him is asked to please get in touch.

"Visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or call 101 quoting incident 109 of September 8."

Crime
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs

By David Banner

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News