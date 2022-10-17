Police appeal after 'inappropriate behaviour' report

West Mercia Police said they were looking into a report of 'inappropriate behaviour' in Oswestry's town- centre last month.
A statement from the force said: "Do you recognise this man?
"Officers believe he may be able to assist enquiries into a report of inappropriate behaviour in Oswestry on Wednesday, September 7.
"No injuries were reported.
"Anyone with any information that could help identify him is asked to please get in touch.
"Visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or call 101 quoting incident 109 of September 8."