Police give advice after theft from insecure vehicle in Telford

Telford Police's Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team say they received a report of the theft from an insecure vehicle in Bembridge, Brookside, on Thursday.
The team has given advice to people to help prevent opportunist thieves from striking.
Brookside PCSO Katy Balaam's advice to owners is:
Never leave anything on show in your vehicle.
Never leave the car with the engine running or keys on the ignition.
Always lock your car and fully close windows and sun roof.
Don't store valuable items in the boot and to find a safe place for keyless entry keys at home to ensure they are out of range of the vehicle.