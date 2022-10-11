Armed police in Telford

A significant number of police were reported in the Dawley area on Tuesday afternoon, with armed police seen at Chiltern Gardens, and the police helicopter circling the town.

In a post on social media West Mercia Police have said they are looking for a man in the area – but stressed there was no threat to the wider public.

A tweet from the force said: "We are currently in the Dawley/Malinslee area of Telford after a report of a man behaving in a threatening manner.

"The man is described as in his 20s, around 5’11, with mousey-brown hair, a slim build and wearing a green top and grey shorts.

"Any information please call 999."