New powers to hand out £100 fines for failing to pick up after pooches

Telford & Wrekin Council has been granted new powers to hand dog owners and walkers a £100 fine through a new public space protection order which is now in effect.

The order means the council can issue fines for not picking up dog mess or for not having the means to tidy it up, as well as allowing dogs into children's gated play areas.

Council-authorised officers, police constables and community support officers will have the authority to enforce the new order and issue fines on the spot to those who flout it.

Deputy leader for Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Richard Overton said: "For the minority, where an education-first approach doesn’t work, we'll now have stronger powers to ensure that those who are unwilling to help keep the borough clean and safe, will be issued with a fine of £100.

"We would all hope that our public spaces are areas accessible to everyone, including responsible dog owners and by having these new powers means we can make sure that those who don't, will be penalised."

The dog control Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) was agreed upon by Members of Telford & Wrekin Council, following public consultation between October and November 2021 when more than 1,000 people responded.

It was approved at a full council meeting held on Wednesday, May 25.