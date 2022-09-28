Notification Settings

Telford man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in his 60s

By David Tooley

A 36-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in his 60s.

Police were called to a property in Radnor Court, Leegomery, Telford.

The man's next of kin have been informed.

A 36-year-old man is in police custody and officers are appealing for information.

A police spokesman said: "Local residents may be aware of a continued police presence at the property while we conduct our investigation.

"We would like to reassure the local community that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to the public."

We would ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area yesterday afternoon and evening (Tuesday 27 September) to please get in touch with us via our Tell Us About page on our website quoting incident number 148i of 28 September 2022. You can also police on 101 and please quote the same reference number.

Information can be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website https://orlo.uk/v2N0E

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

