Lorraine Griffiths, aged 40, caused the damage at a property in Shrewsbury on August 29 this year.

Griffiths, of Berwick Road, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to one charge of criminal damage.

She was ordered to pay the victim £120 in compensation - which was the estimated value of the damage she caused. She must also pay £80 in court costs.