Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police warn of scam text as callous crooks focus on energy crisis

By Megan JonesCrimePublished:

West Mercia Police is warning residents to think twice if they receive a fraudulent text claiming to offer energy bill support from the UK Government.

The offending text message.
The offending text message.

Fraudsters, pretending to be from the government, are taking advantage of rising energy prices.

The text messages tell recipients that they are eligible to apply for a discounted energy bill as part of the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

But the texts are a scam, and police are asking those who receive the messages report them.

Suspicious text messages can be forwarded to 7726, for free.

The £400 support does not need to be applied for, and will be paid automatically.

The £400 energy rebate scheme, initially announced in February as a £200 payment, will see households with a domestic electricity account receive a non-repayable grant of £400 between October and March.

The grant will be paid in instalments of £66 in October and November and £67 from December to March.

If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Crime
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News