Police warn of scam text as callous crooks focus on energy crisis

Fraudsters, pretending to be from the government, are taking advantage of rising energy prices.
The text messages tell recipients that they are eligible to apply for a discounted energy bill as part of the Energy Bills Support Scheme.
But the texts are a scam, and police are asking those who receive the messages report them.
Suspicious text messages can be forwarded to 7726, for free.
The £400 support does not need to be applied for, and will be paid automatically.
The £400 energy rebate scheme, initially announced in February as a £200 payment, will see households with a domestic electricity account receive a non-repayable grant of £400 between October and March.
The grant will be paid in instalments of £66 in October and November and £67 from December to March.
If you think you’ve been a victim of fraud, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud online at actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.