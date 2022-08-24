West Bromwich man who met girl, 15, on Snapchat before sexually assaulting her jailed for seven years

Paedophile – Hanveer Sunner

Hanveer Sunner, 22, from West Bromwich, befriended the 15-year-old on Snapchat in 2020 before arranging to meet up with her.

West Mercia Police said the defendant arranged to meet her in Telford and offered to give her a lift to Birmingham city centre.

But he instead drove her to his friend’s flat in the Handsworth area of the city.

He gave her bottles of alcohol and balloon-gas canisters resulting in her becoming heavily intoxicated before he carried out the assault.

She was reported missing and with the help of the girl’s family and West Midlands Police she was eventually found at the flat locked in a bathroom.

Sunner, from Springfield Crescent, West Bromwich, was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged.

He denied the charge but was found guilty in a unanimous verdict after a trial at Birmingham Crown Court. He was jailed for seven years for the crime on Tuesday. He will also be included on the sex offenders' register for life.