Councillor backs call for average speed cameras on 'dangerous' A41

Councillor Andrew Eade

Councillor Andrew Eade, leader of the Conservative Group on Telford & Wrekin Council, has written to West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, outlining his concerns over the issue.

It comes as pressure for action over the A41 has been increasing, with figures obtained by the Shropshire Star showing there had been nearly 200 crashes where people were killed or injured on the route in the county in just five years.

Councillor Eade, who represents Church Aston & Lilleshall, said he was particularly concerned about a stretch through his ward.

Mr Campion and West Mercia Police have said that improvements for the route are under consideration.

Councillor Eade said: "The safety record along the length of the A41 across Shropshire continues to deteriorate on an almost weekly basis, with a number of severe accidents occurring in a variety of locations."

He highlighted the stretch between Woodcote Quarry and its junction with the B4379, and the roundabout junction with the A518 – a distance of some 5km.

He said the road has a number of accident blackspots, including Cock Hollow at Woodcote, the cross-roads on the A41 junction with Pave Lane, the junction with Newport Retail Park, and the entrances to several properties along the route.

In his letter he said: "While I fully accept that not all accidents are solely due to speed, there is little doubt in my mind from what I have witnessed, that speed, is a contributing factor.

"By way of confirmation I have arranged with Telford & Wrekin Council to have equipment installed to ascertain both speed and volume of traffic which I will be more than happy to share with you when available. However, you will find that the shocking accident record of this short stretch of road will speak for itself.

"In short, I hope that you would agree with me that urgent action is required and, as part of that, you will be able to fund average speed cameras which would include the particular stretch of the A41 as discussed above.

"I am informed by Telford & Wrekin highways engineers that if such cameras were put in place it would be possible to apply targeted speed restrictions to appropriate areas, something which would further enhance road safety.

"I have to say that I fully agree with my colleagues on both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Council as to the need for substantial action to be taken along the A41 in the county, and that average speed cameras would be a major step forward."

Mr Campion has said he expects to make an announcement on average speed cameras for the county in the coming weeks.