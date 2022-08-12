Notification Settings

Boys bailed after man injured in Shrewsbury lunchtime fight

By David Stubbings

Two boys arrested in connection with a fight in Shrewsbury have been bailed.

The two suspects, aged 16 and 17 and from Shrewsbury, were detained on suspicion of assault on Wednesday after a fight on York Road, in the Harlescott area of the town.

Police were called to reports of brawl involving a group of men at around midday.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said one man needed treatment for "non-life changing injuries" at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The force has asked anyone who saw the fight and has any information, or footage, related to the incident to get in touch via the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 243 of August 10.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

