Timothy Espley, aged 30, was under the influence when driving a BMW 3 Series on Whitchurch Road in Shrewsbury.

A breath test found that Espley, who was caught on May 18 this year, had 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than twice the limit of 35mcg.

Espley, of Langford Green, Harlescott, Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to driving when above the legal alcohol limit.