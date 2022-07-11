Whitchurch drink driver banned after being caught on busy road

William Johnson, aged 43, was caught on Whitchurch Drive, Telford, driving a Mitsubishi Shogun. A breathalyser test found that he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Kidderminster Magistrates Court, Johnson, of Church Street, Whitchurch, pleaded guilty to driving when above the alcohol limit and driving without a license.