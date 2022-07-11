Notification Settings

Whitchurch drink driver banned after being caught on busy road

By Nick Humphreys

A drink-driver from Whitchurch has been banned from the road after being caught behind the wheel while more than one-and-a-half times the limit.

William Johnson, aged 43, was caught on Whitchurch Drive, Telford, driving a Mitsubishi Shogun. A breathalyser test found that he had 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

At Kidderminster Magistrates Court, Johnson, of Church Street, Whitchurch, pleaded guilty to driving when above the alcohol limit and driving without a license.

Magistrates banned him from the road for 14 months and ordered him to pay fines totalling £160. His disqualification period will be reduced if he takes a course.

