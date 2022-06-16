Spectacular follow-up to Knife Angel sculpture made out of guns goes on display

The sculpture is created from firearms collected by Greater Manchester Police

The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, famous for a range of artworks, including the Knife Angel, has worked with Greater Manchester Police to create a sculpture from parts of guns.

The guns were all taken off the streets of Manchester.

The piece has seen the parts assembled into the shape of a bee – synonymous with Manchester as a symbol of work ethic and the city being a hive of activity.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, said they hoped the sculpture could replicate the impact of the Knife Angel, which was created from knives collected by police forces, as a monument against violence.

The Knife Angel has toured the country, visiting towns and cities where it has been used to spread the anti-violence message.

Mr Knowles said the new bee would be easier to transport around the country, allowing it to visit places that cannot easily host the Knife Angel.

The concept of the bee came from Mr Knowles, and was sculpted by Like Kite.

This week it visited its first venue in Denton, Manchester.

Mr Knowles said that West Mercia Police had already expressed an interest in hosting the sculpture, as have a number of other institutions, including several prisons.

He said: "Once Greater Manchester Police have finished their anti violence campaign with the monument, it’s hoped that the Bee will journey on to all four corners of the UK."

Mr Knowles said they were delighted at the final piece, and hoped it would help to spread the anti-violence message.

He said: "It speaks for itself. It is absolutely stunning and it relates to Manchester. I am thrilled with it."

He added: "I am also enormously proud of the fact we have now found a solution for all of the towns that find it difficult to host the angel."