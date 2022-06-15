Drug dealer locked up after taking on organised crime group from jailed brother

Kevin Hill. Photo: West Mercia Police

Keith Hill of Ridgemoor Road, Leominster, who is serving a nine-year jail term after being sentenced at Worcester Crown Court in August 2021, handed over his criminal enterprise to his brother Kevin Hill.

Now his 48-year-old brother, of Tarbock Road, Speke, in Liverpool has also been jailed for supplying cocaine and possessing offensive weapons.

Another Leominster man, 32-year-old Nathaniel Singleton of Mortimer Street, was sentenced to 33 months. He had been one of Kevin Hill's contacts and a drug dealer in his own right.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison on Monday at Worcester Crown Court. He pleaded guilty and received a reduced sentence.

An investigation by West Mercia Police, with support from Merseyside Police, found that between May 2021 and February 2022, Kevin Hill led a Liverpool-based group responsible for the distribution of wholesale amounts of cocaine into Herefordshire.

Police said that Kevin took over this enterprise from his twin brother and that "both individuals were at the pinnacle of this offending organisation".

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "It is conservatively estimated that he distributed in excess of a kilo of cocaine, however in reality the figures involved are likely to be more significant.

The police operation gathered significant mobile phone evidence which implicated Kevin Hill on a large scale.

Initially he had said he was a dog breeder and received payments marked up for the sale of XL Bully dogs, which police said was easily disproven.

Police said that evidence was gathered that demonstrated Kevin Hill had a number of contacts in and around Herefordshire, who were themselves dealers in their own right.

This included 23-year-old Callum Smith of Princess Avenue, Hereford who was sentenced to six years seven months, as well as Singleton.

Callum Smith and Nathaniel Singleton. Photo: West Mercia Police

On October 13 2021 Singleton was arrested and found in possession of £24,000 of cocaine. On January 19 2022 Callum Smith was arrested and found in possession of several hundred pounds worth of cocaine. These drugs were supplied by Kevin Hill.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Bullock said: “People involved in this line of work should be mindful that at no point did we seize drugs or money from Kevin Hill. Those in a similar position should use this sentence as a warning that they could be next.

“Anyone with any concerns about potential drug crime is urged to get in touch. We act on all reports we receive.”