Shopkeeper 'threatened with gun' in attempted robbery scare near Market Drayton

Large numbers of police have descended on Hodnet, near Market Drayton, in connection with what is reported to be an attempted armed robbery.

Kiran Koyani, who runs Hodnet Village Store with her husband Chetan, said the gunman came into the store around 10.15am and asked for some cigarettes. When she scanned the cigarettes he held up a gun and told her to empty the till.

She said: "I didn't open the till, I screamed and it alerted my husband and the workmen who were in the yard. They came running in and the guy with the gun fled."

Police have also attended the Adastra Convenience Store in nearby Tern Hill in large numbers. The nature of any incident there is not yet known.

Adastra Convenience Store at Tern Hill, near Market Drayton

West Mercia Police did not specify the nature of the incidents but a spokesman confirmed: "Officers are currently dealing with an incident near Market Drayton so there’s a large presence in the area."