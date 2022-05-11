Teen accused of Telford murder 'was just a bystander armed with a football'

Peter Cairns was killed in June last year

The teenager who cannot be identified because he is too young was part of a group of four young men who are alleged to have been jointly responsible for the death of 26-year-old Peter Cairns on the Silkin Way footpath near Stonebridge Close.

The three teenagers, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, are also charged with causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Kaine Bushell on the same day, June 11, 2021, which they also deny.

Jurors have been informed that the fourth teenager has admitted killing Mr Cairns and the prosecution say that all three of the others shared responsibility in law for the murder. Both prosecution and defence say that the admission should not feature in their eventual decision.

Gurdeep Garcha QC, defending one of the three young men, said that the prosecution did not have any evidence to convict the young man he was representing. Showing a CCTV clip of him, he said it showed the young man carrying a yellow football.

The prosecution say he had been part of a gang intent on looking for trouble in Brookside, Telford.

"He is armed with a football," said Mr Garcha. He had admitted handling a hammer, but only to throw it away, the jury heard.

"You do not go on a violent mission with a football tucked under your arm."

He accused prosecution barrister Lisa Wilding QC of using "sweeping statements" but of having no evidence to prove the case."

"I am not as clever as Ms Wilding," he added asking the jurors to concentrate on the evidence.

"This is a very important moment for that young man. The next couple of hours might be the most important couple of hours in his young life."

He urged the jury not to accept the prosecution case on face value or to "rush to judgement."

Mr Garcha reminded the jurors of their role which was to make a decision without emotion or sentiment but on the facts of the case, to do otherwise could "compound the tragedy" of Mr Cairns' death.

He said his opponent Ms Wilding had "turned the emotional dial back up" by referring to the young men as "hunting as a pack".

"The real purpose of that is to suggest these boys are feral and out of control."

He said two words could sum up the prosecution case against his client: Limited and unconvincing.

"The evidence points away from him. He was merely a bystander. Mere presence at the scene is not enough.

"If she had evidence she would be shouting it from the rooftops. It was a weak and half-hearted invitation to please convict him of murder. She says he participated but does not say how.

"They were lovely words, with no substance. Tell us what he did Ms Wilding."

He invited the jury to "do the right thing" and come back with a not guilty verdict on the young man he represents.