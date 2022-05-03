Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police enquiries ongoing after man, 26, killed in Shropshire hit-and-run

By Dominic RobertsonCraven ArmsCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police say enquiries are ongoing as they hunt the driver responsible for a hit and run in which a man was killed in South Shropshire.

Floral tributes left at the side of the B4368 at Diddlebury
Floral tributes left at the side of the B4368 at Diddlebury

The 26-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle on the B4368 at Diddlebury, between Craven Arms and Much Wenlock, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police officers and the ambulance service attended the scene but were unable to save the victim.

Police have said the vehicle failed to stop and that "enquiries are ongoing" as they seek to find the person responsible.

Detective Inspector Dafydd Jones has appealed for people with information, who witnessed the incident, or who have dashcam footage to get in touch.

People can call police on 101 quoting incident 96i of April 30, or submit information through the force's website at westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Crime
News
Craven Arms
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
Much Wenlock
Bridgnorth
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News