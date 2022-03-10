West Mercia Police cop dismissed for using work phone to enter text competitions

West Mercia Police

An accelerated misconduct hearing for PC Oliver Dines was held on Tuesday, resulting in the officer being dismissed without notice.

The hearing, chaired by West Mercia Police's Chief Constable Pippa Mills, heard that student officer PC Dines had used his work mobile phone on various occasions to enter premium SMS radio competitions.

Between June 1 and August 23, 2021 there were numerous competition entries which cost West Mercia Police £255.46.

West Mercia Police said the officer's actions breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for Honesty and Integrity.

Chief Constable Mills said: "It would have been clear that every entry to the competition was at the taxpayer’s expense, totalling more than £255.46. Honesty and integrity is not negotiable for a police officer.

"Police officers are expected to act with honesty and integrity in everything they do, and this was clearly lacking in PC Dines' behaviour.