Hundreds of metal thefts in Shropshire with lead roofing and car parts taken

There were 666 thefts across Shropshire, Mid Wales and the wider West Mercia area in 2020-21, down from 787 the previous year.

However, nationally metal thefts are on the rise, with 19,000 occurring last year - the highest number since 2014-15.

Office for National Statistics data shows West Mercia Police recorded 521 metal theft offences in 2020-21.

Of those, 239 were infrastructure-related, which includes the stripping of metal such as roofing lead from buildings, taking electricity or railway cables, or stealing vehicle parts.

The remaining 282 were non-infrastructure related, which could involve stealing scrap metal or war memorial plaques.

Recent thefts in Shropshire include three Ford Fiestas being stolen in one night in December from Lawley in Telford.

And numerous warnings have been issued by West Mercia Police about catalytic converter thefts in the last year, with Detective Inspector John Weaver explaining the parts could be removed from their housing in as little as three minutes.

Dyfed-Powys Police recorded 145 metal thefts in 2020-21, and of those, 37 were infrastructure-related. The remaining 108 were non-infrastructure related.

The Local Government Association said the introduction of the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013 – brought in to crack down on the trade in stolen metal – was initially successful, but rates have now risen.

Nesil Caliskan, chair of the LGA's safer and stronger communities board, said: “Metal theft can affect a range of people and businesses and is extremely damaging and costly.

"Councils target their resources as efficiently as possible and do what they can to support businesses to meet the requirements of the legislation – and can take enforcement action where issues are identified."

She added the LGA is calling on the Government to update the Scrap Metal Dealers Act and introduce an offence of advertising for and receiving cash for scrap metal to act as a deterrent.

The ONS said the 9 per cent increase in overall offences nationally came after improved recording of the theft of catalytic converters – which contain precious metals – by the Metropolitan Police.

RAC Insurance spokesman Simon Williams said: “Police forces run awareness campaigns but, as with most car crime, the first line of defence is for drivers to take whatever steps they can to stop their vehicles being targeted in the first place.”