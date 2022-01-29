Young man suffers injuries in Telford homophobic attack

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

Three men said to be involved in the attack in Brookside are now being sought by police.

The attack happened at about 4pm on Tuesday, January 18, in the Bishopdale area.

The three young attackers approached their victim and caused facial and head injuries.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said one of the attackers is described as slim, white, around 5ft 5ins, with short, blond hair, with a very short fringe. He was wearing a black Hoodrich jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Another was described as having a muscular build, olive skin and a short, black afro. He was 5ft 7ins and wearing a grey tracksuit.

The third was described as white, with short, black, hair, a chubby build and about 5ft 5ins.