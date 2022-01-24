New officers for police force are part of precept plans

Police and crime commisioner North Wales Andy Dunbobbin . Picture Mandy Jones

The proposed 3.68 per cent increased in the precept on the council tax comes from the Police and Crime Commissioner, Andy Dunbobbin, whose plans include increasing the number of drug driving tests and ramping up the fight against child abuse, domestic violence and cybercrime.

There are also plans for more bobbies on the beat - including 10 new Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

The commissioner will reveal his plan to the North Wales Police and Crime Panel next Monday.orth Wales.

Among the key proposals is a concerted drive to improve road safety which will see three extra staff supporting the Roads Policing Unit and increase use of roadside drug testing kits due to the increase in drug-related driving.

An additional 10 officers and support staff will help perpetrators of domestic abuse to change their behaviour and reduce re-offending, as well as bringing offenders to justice and safeguarding victims.

The Economic Crime Unit will be bolstered by three more officers and two modern day apprentices to tackle the rising tide of cybercrime, including online fraud.

An extra 10 PCSOs will also be recruited to help reassure elderly and vulnerable people in North Wales, over and above the 20 new PCSOs being paid for with funding from the Welsh Government.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “The plan I am putting before the North Wales Police and Crime Panel provides the right balance between financial prudence and delivering on the manifesto that was voted for by the electorate.

“My first and overwhelming priority is protecting the public of North Wales and keeping people safe and this is the principle that underpins the proposal to increase the precept by 22p a week.

“For example, too many people are dying or being seriously injured on our roads. “Tackling road safety needs education and awareness raising for all road users, as but I will also ensure that appropriate enforcement is supported so that those that cause the most danger on our roads understand that it will not be tolerated.

“Criminals and organised crime groups involved in the County Lines drugs trade and Modern Day Slavery use the road network to go about their business, so I will also target those doing so to deny them use of the roads and prevent exploitation of vulnerable people and harm in our communities.

“At the same time I will work with the Chief Constable to increase the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition which is an effective tool in tackling serious and organised crime.