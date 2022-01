Photo: Church Stretton Fire Station

The SFRS incident log shows that one fire crew was mobilised from Church Stretton station at midnight on Monday, with the crew using a hose to tackle the fire.

One the fire station's social media, the SFRS would later confirm that they attended a single vehicle fully alight on the A49 in Leebotwood.

They added that the petrol tank of the car was leaking and on fire, so foam was used to tackle the flames.