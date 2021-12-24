Drugs and £37,000 seized in police raid in Telford

Police said that three people had been arrested following the raid

Telford Police said that three people had been arrested after the bust at Trinity Close in Donnington.

Officers said that they had found cannabis and cash at the property, which was raided on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 32 and 28, along with a 27-year-old woman, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering.

Police said all three have been released under investigation.