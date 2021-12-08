Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal after attempted stabbing from masked gang

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished:

Police are appealing for information after a masked gang attempted to stab a man.

Police say the attackers all had covered faces
Police say the attackers all had covered faces

Officers said the incident took place in Telford, at around 4pm on Friday, December 3.

A spokesman for Telford Police said the victim, who was approached by three masked men, managed to run away and was not hurt.

The spokesman said: "A young man was walking towards the retail park on Madeley Court Way when he was approached by three young men wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

"They attempted to stab him and damaged his clothing.

"The young man ran away towards Woodside and no injuries were reported.

"Officers attended the scene and conducted enquiries and are satisfied this was an isolated incident.

"The suspects are described as around 5’8 and skinny. Two of them were white and one black.

"Anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it or the suspects on dash cam is asked to visit https://orlo.uk/UTXcZ quoiting reference 415 of 3 December."

Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News