Police appeal after attempted stabbing from masked gang

Police say the attackers all had covered faces

Officers said the incident took place in Telford, at around 4pm on Friday, December 3.

A spokesman for Telford Police said the victim, who was approached by three masked men, managed to run away and was not hurt.

The spokesman said: "A young man was walking towards the retail park on Madeley Court Way when he was approached by three young men wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

"They attempted to stab him and damaged his clothing.

"The young man ran away towards Woodside and no injuries were reported.

"Officers attended the scene and conducted enquiries and are satisfied this was an isolated incident.

"The suspects are described as around 5’8 and skinny. Two of them were white and one black.