Man charged with Shrewsbury frauds to appear in court

A 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to fraud offences and theft in Shrewsbury.
Jack Holding, of Ravenhurst Street, Birmingham has been charged with four counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of theft from a person.
Holding will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday (10 December).