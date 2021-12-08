Notification Settings

Man charged with Shrewsbury frauds to appear in court

By Sue Austin

A 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to fraud offences and theft in Shrewsbury.

LAST PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 27/9/20 GV Telford Justice Centre, Telford..

Jack Holding, of Ravenhurst Street, Birmingham has been charged with four counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of theft from a person.

Holding will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday (10 December).

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

