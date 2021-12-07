Notification Settings

Trademan's van stolen from Whittington home

By Andrew Revill

A Shropshire man has spoken of his shock and anger after his work van, with all his tools and equipment inside, was stolen from outside his home in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Jason Jones is a multi-trade kitchen and bathroom fitter with his own business, JPJ Bathroom Installations, and has spent this morning cancelling all his work, and contacting police and his insurance company. The van is his livelihood, without it, he cannot work.

"I feel angry, and bitter, and gutted. I went out this morning to organise myself for the new job I have got starting today, and it was just gone.

"I have had offers of loans of tools and things, I've got to do something. I've got a family to support."

The van, registration number K008 LXM, is a white Ford Transit van, and went missing from outside Jason's home on Penabryn Avenue in Whittington on Tuesday.

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

