Trademan's van stolen from Whittington home

Jason Jones is a multi-trade kitchen and bathroom fitter with his own business, JPJ Bathroom Installations, and has spent this morning cancelling all his work, and contacting police and his insurance company. The van is his livelihood, without it, he cannot work.

"I feel angry, and bitter, and gutted. I went out this morning to organise myself for the new job I have got starting today, and it was just gone.

"I have had offers of loans of tools and things, I've got to do something. I've got a family to support."