Police at the scene after a 13-year-old boy was shot at Hockley Circus. Photo: SnapperSK

The boy is believed to have been shot in the back while walking in the Hockley Circus area shortly before 7pm on Thursday evening.

His injuries have been described as "life-changing" and he remained in a critical condition on Friday morning.

Armed police were called and the subway under Soho Hill was soon cordoned off.

The Hockley Circus roundabout remained closed on Friday morning as forensic officers examined the scene, with West Midlands Police warning the area was likely to remain closed throughout the morning.

No arrests have been made but detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area and may have information to come forward.

The roundabout is on a key route into the city from the Black Country and includes the Hockley flyover where the A41 meets the A4540 ring road just north of the Jewellery Quarter.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "Our investigations are in the very early stages, but we understand the 13-year-old was walking down Hockley Circus when he was shot in the back.

The area remained cordoned off on Friday after the shooting on Thursday evening. Photo: SnapperSK

"We are urgently appealing to anyone in the area with any information. This is a busy area with lots of motorists, so we’re asking anyone with dashcams to check their footage as this may help us identify the people responsible.

"Also if you witnessed anything, please contact us as this information could provide integral to our investigation."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said they received a call at 7.16pm and sent an ambulance, two paramedic officers and a MERIT trauma doctor.

They added: "On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital for further treatment."