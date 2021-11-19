Brother denies murdering 15-year-old sister at holiday park

Tragic schoolgirl – Amanda Selby

Matthew Selby pleaded not guilty to the murder of his sister Amanda, 15, when he appeared at Mold Crown Court by videolink from HMP Berwyn on Friday.

She died after police were called to reports of a "domestic disturbance" at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, near Abergele, North Wales, on Saturday July 31.

Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea during the 10-minute hearing.

Judge Rhys Rowlands adjourned the case ahead of a trial on February 28, which is due to last up to seven days.

Following her death, Amanda's family released a statement through North Wales Police which said: "Amanda was a loving daughter and granddaughter - she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved. She will be very sadly missed."

Court artist sketch of Matthew Selby appearing at Mold Crown Court earlier this year. Image: Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire

Her school, Droylsden Academy in Greater Manchester, also paid tribute to her.