Police helicopter and armed officers seen in Telford after robbery at Spar store

A large police presence has been in Leegomery this morning amid reports of a robbery at a Spar store.

Spar store in Leegomery, Telford. Photo: Google
A police helicopter has been spotted flying over the area, and residents have reported seeing armed officers on the ground.

Nearby residents have taken to social media to speculate on the large number of officers and the helicopter.

The area is close to to Millbrook Primary School, but staff there today said the incident was not connected to the school.

They reassured parents that the pupils were safe.

A spokesman at the school said: "We are keeping all the children indoors and the site is secure."

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers are carrying out searches of the area following a report of a robbery at the Spar convenience store at the Leegomery Centre at around 8am this morning."

