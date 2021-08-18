Gang armed with knives rams car and threatens group in 'frightening' Telford incident

Grainger Drive, Leegomery. Photo: Google.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the "frightening" incident, which took place at a bus stop on Grainger Drive, Leegomery, earlier this month.

Officers said the attackers pulled up in a number of vehicles, armed with weapons, before ramming a vehicle owned by the victims, who ran off for their own safety.

Police said they are looking to speak with three men in connection with the incident, and have appealed for any dash-cam footage the public may have of the attack.

A statement from the force said: "On Tuesday, August 10, the victims were sitting in their vehicle at a bus stop on Grainger Drive, Leegomery, when they were confronted by a group of men who pulled up in a number of vehicles.

"One of the vehicles was believed to be a silver Volvo.

"It is reported that the victims’ vehicle was rammed and they were threatened with knives and other weapons. The victims escaped from the area and the suspects then left in their vehicles."

Detective Sergeant Richard Cowley said: “This was a violent incident which would have been frightening for the victims. We are carrying out a number of enquiries as part of the investigation and are appealing for witnesses.”

Anyone who saw the incident or has dash-cam footage can contact officers through the West Mercia Police website, or call the local incident room on 01952 214610.