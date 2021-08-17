Layby murder suspects released on bail as investigations continue

Jomaa Jerrare was aged 52

The men – a 56-year-old from Bilston, Wolverhampton, and a 75-year-old, from Kingstanding, Birmingham – were arrested on Thursday in connection with Jomaa Jerrare’s death.

Ms Jerrare, aged 52, from Heath Town in Wolverhampton, was found dead in a layby on Bridgnorth Road, Perton, in the early hours of Monday, August 9.

She was found by officers next to the main road between Wolverhampton and Bridgnorth after a member of the public spotted a fire, police said.

Detectives had been granted extra time by magistrates to question the subjects, but have now confirmed the two men have been released on bail.

Search teams at the scene on Bridgnorth Road where Ms Jerrare was found dead

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "Two men arrested in connection with the death of Jomaa Jerrare have been bailed by detectives while enquiries continue.

"A 75-year-old man from Kingstanding, Birmingham, and a 56-year-old man from Bilston, Wolverhampton, have been bailed with conditions."

A man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder after being seen near where Ms Jerrare was found was released and will face no further action after accounting for his movements.

It took police two days to identify Ms Jerrare, with officers initially believing the body belonged to a younger woman. The severity of the burns to her body meant it was difficult to establish her age, gender and ethnicity.

Ms Jerrare had not been seen by her family for six weeks or by neighbours for four weeks.

But Detective Superintendent Tom Chisholm, who is leading the investigation for Staffordshire Police, said it was not unusual for her to be out of contact for a length of time. She had not been reported missing.

Interactive map shows key locations:

Det Supt Chisholm said she had “lots of friends and acquaintances” and teams were trying to establish if she had any “long-term partners”.

Ms Jerrare lived alone in a flat in a high-rise building in Heath Town and had lived in and around Wolverhampton for most of her life.

Police believe that she was killed before being driven to the layby but it is not yet known where she died.