Motorist found guilty of causing serious injury to motorcyclist by dangerous driving near Market Drayton

Rauhan Aziz was found guilty of the offence today following a trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The crash happened on the A41 Hinstock Bypass, near Market Drayton, on September 9, 2018.

During the trial, the jury was told that 25-year-old Aziz had been driving a Vauxhall Astra, which was following a van towing a caravan.

The court heard the van had indicated right and slowed down to make a turn, but Aziz decided to overtake the vehicle.

Peter Welch had been travelling on a motorbike along the road in the opposite direction and, while Aziz was overtaking the van, there was a head-on smash.

Mr Welch suffered life-changing injuries to his arms, back and legs.

Prosecutors said it had been one dangerous manoeuvre which caused the crash and he had overtaken 'effectively blind' to any oncoming traffic.

Camera footage from another vehicle at the scene captured the collision and was shown to the jury.

Aziz claimed he believed it was safe to complete the overtake manoeuvre and he did not see the motorbike coming until it was too late.

Giving evidence on oath Aziz said: "Before the incident the caravan was being driven erratically.

"It was slowing down then speeding up.

"Another vehicle overtook the caravan.

"I looked to see if it the road was clear to overtake as well.

"I manoeuvred to the left of the caravan to get a clear view.

"There were vehicles in the distance. I moved to the right hand side of the road to overtake.

"Then in the blink of a eye the motorcycle knocked into us. I didn't see it when I looked ahead."

But a jury found Aziz guilty of causing serious injury to Mr Welch by dangerous driving.

Judge Peter Barrie adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports but made an interim order to disqualify Aziz from driving in the meantime.

Following the verdict, he told Aziz: "I'm going to ask the probation service to prepare a report about you. That's going to take a least three weeks.

"It won't be until September that you come back to be sentenced.

"I can't fix that date for you today."