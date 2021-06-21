Three arrested during caravan site raid involving 80 police officers

Witnesses said as many as up to 30 police vehicles were involved in the operation at Leighton Arches in Welshpool.

Witnesses said that as many as 30 police vehicles descended on Leighton Arches in Welshpool, after 6am on Monday morning.

A police spokesman said 80 officers were present at the site, that the operation had been 'planned', and there was 'no risk to the public'.

Both uniformed and plain-clothed officers were involved in the raid.

Witnesses said as many as up to 30 police vehicles were involved in the operation at Leighton Arches in Welshpool. Picture: Phil Blagg

Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that three people have been arrested during the raid on the traveller site – although there has not yet been any confirmation over the reasons for the arrests.

A spokesman for the force said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is at Leighton Arches caravan site, Welshpool, conducting a planned operation, and three men have been arrested.

"There are currently 80 police officers at the scene. There is no risk to the public. More information will be released when appropriate.”

Scores of cars could be seen lining the road outside the site, with a large number of police vans also present.

