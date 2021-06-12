Teenagers arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Telford

The victim was found in Stonebridge Close, Telford, before passing away in hospital: Photo: Google

Police were called to a footpath near Stonebridge Close, Telford, at around 7.20pm after receiving reports that a man in his 20s was seriously injured.

Despite being taken to hospital by ambulance, he died later that evening.

West Mercia Police has said his death is being treated as suspicious, and have arrested four boys - a 14-year-old and three aged 15 - on suspicion of murder. A woman and a man, aged 42 and 41, respectively, have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

Chief Inspector Helen Kinrade said: “We understand this will be extremely concerning to the community. We would like to reassure the public that the investigation is ongoing and this is believed to be an isolated incident.”