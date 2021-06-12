Attacker who threw girlfriend off decking and hit her head on floor avoids jail

Shrewsbury Justice Centre

Colin Powell, 35, of Highley, Bridgnorth, was given a 15 month prison sentence when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

He was also told he would have to do 120 hours unpaid work in the community, do 35 hours of rehabilitation and take part in a Building Better Relations Programme.

Powell had admitted at an earlier hearing assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

Judge Peter Barrie, who imposed a five year restraining order, preventing Powell from approaching his former partner, said it had been a serious attack with the victim not only suffering physically, but also for a time moving out of her house for fear of him returning.

"In her impact statement your victim says it is her belief that you need help rather than punishment," the judge said.

"Ultimately it is only you who can solve your problems with alcohol and drugs and stick to it."

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, told the court on Thursday, that the attack happened in the early hours of New Year's Day at the victim's home in the Church Stretton area.

"The couple were drinking on the decking discussing their hope for the New Year.

"After the victim made a comment Powell lashed out. He jumped out of his seat and threw her off the decking, landed on top of her and hit her head on the floor numerous times.

"He dragged her back and calmed down and they consoled each other," Miss Francis said.

She assured him she wouldn't tell anyone about what happened but that the relationship could not continue.

When he went to collect his belonging in the house he saw her on the phone, became angry again, dragged her down the path, jumped on top of her and punched her in the head.

She managed to get away and ran to her car but he dragged her out and threw away the keys which landed on solar panels smashing them.

Powell ran off and then contacted the police, accusing his former partner of assaulting him and that he acted in self defence.

Mr Kevin Jones, for Powell, said that on January 15 his client told police he wanted to accept it was his fault.

"He told them he wanted to sort things out," Mr Jones said.

He said Powell had contacted Shropshire Recovery Services before the assault to work towards getting clean from drink and drugs.