New CCTV and street lights planned in bid to tackle crime on Telford estate

An aerial view of Sutton Hill in Telford. Photo: Google

A total of £432,000 has been set aside to deal with crime in Telford's Sutton Hill, with the county's police and crime commissioner saying it has "suffered with crime and disorder" for "too long".

The estate is the oldest in Telford since it was established as a New Town in the 1960s.

The money has come from the Government's safer streets fund and will pay for a raft of measures intended to improve the area for residents.

It is the second area of Telford to receive money to tackle crime after more than half a million pounds went to address issues in Brookside last year.

The latest plan will see upgraded CCTV in Sutton Hill, improved street lighting, added fencing, a new neighbourhood watch team, and better locks for doors and windows on buildings which are frequently targeted.

The proposal will also see alley gates introduced – something which proved controversial in Brookside, with councillors quoting the public by describing them as a "pathetic and miserable" way to manage complex issues.

An aerial view of the area from the Shropshire Star in 1966 showing the open space where the Sutton Hill estate would be built

How the same area looks now, with the A442 on the right. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion said the funding would have a 'huge impact', on the area.

He said: “I am thrilled to have been awarded more money to help make our communities safer. For too long areas like Sutton Hill have suffered with crime and disorder, so it is great news that the Government has once again given us an opportunity to help communities like this one.

“I am committed to seeing that our communities don’t have to face the fear of crime, or have their lives blighted by the actions of others – they should feel safe where they live. Through this funding we will be able to deliver a number of simple measures and initiatives that will have a huge impact.”

Councillor Derek White, who lives in Sutton Hill and represents the Madeley and Sutton Hill ward on Telford & Wrekin Council, said the money would make a real difference.

He said: "This will go a long way to dealing with a lot of the problems in our estate.

"There are a lot of good people in this estate and we need to make sure we are there to help and support them.

"We have a different and specific plan for what will be done in Sutton Hill and we have learned from the good parts of what they have done in Brookside.

"The three local councillors have been meeting with the council for the best part of two years highlighting the problems in the estate which need improving. It is a huge amount of work we have been doing and we have had great support from the council, the council leader and the officers."

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and cabinet member for enforcement, community safety and customer services, added: “As a council, we’ve committed to protect, care and invest in our communities.

"Our community safety team joined forces with the PCC’s office, police colleagues and residents to put forward a really strong bid for funding based on the good work already happening in Brookside. Now that we’ve got the money for Sutton Hill, we’ll work tirelessly to get the new safety measures in place and keep building on our work to make communities safer and stronger.”