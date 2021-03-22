Police raid sophisticated Telford drugs farm

By Rory SmithTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police raided a sophisticated drugs farm in Telford.

Police raided the property in Sutton Hill on Sunday. Photo: Telford Police
Police raided the property in Sutton Hill on Sunday. Photo: Telford Police

Officers stormed a property in Sutton Hill some time on Sunday and found a large cannabis grow.

The joint operation saw multiple Safer Neighbourhood Teams from across Telford take part.

Police raided the property in Sutton Hill on Sunday. Photo: Telford Police

At least six police vehicles were at the scene throughout the day as officers found and seized dozens of plants.

Pictures of the drugs farm released by West Mercia Police showed wiring, lights and other growing equipment usually associated with the cultivation of the Class B drug.

Police are yet to confirm whether any arrests were made.

Police raided the property in Sutton Hill on Sunday. Photo: Telford Police

A statement from Telford Police released with the photos said: "Fantastic work by south Telford Safer Neighbourhood Teams by exposing this drugs grow in Sutton Hill.

"Working hard to disturb this type of illegal activity."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.

Police raided the property in Sutton Hill on Sunday. Photo: Telford Police
Crime
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Rory Smith

By Rory Smith

Reporter@rorysmith_star

Senior reporter based at the Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley, Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News