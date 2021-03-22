Police raid sophisticated Telford drugs farm

Police raided the property in Sutton Hill on Sunday. Photo: Telford Police

Officers stormed a property in Sutton Hill some time on Sunday and found a large cannabis grow.

The joint operation saw multiple Safer Neighbourhood Teams from across Telford take part.

At least six police vehicles were at the scene throughout the day as officers found and seized dozens of plants.

Pictures of the drugs farm released by West Mercia Police showed wiring, lights and other growing equipment usually associated with the cultivation of the Class B drug.

Police are yet to confirm whether any arrests were made.

A statement from Telford Police released with the photos said: "Fantastic work by south Telford Safer Neighbourhood Teams by exposing this drugs grow in Sutton Hill.

"Working hard to disturb this type of illegal activity."

West Mercia Police has been contacted for more information.