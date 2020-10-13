Murder probe launched as man shot dead in Telford drive-by attack

A forensic officer at the scene where a man was shot dead

A murder investigation has been launched after the man was killed at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay at about 12.10pm today.

The 20-year-old victim was treated by paramedics for gunshot wounds and was given CPR at the scene by bystanders, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the victim was shot at from a vehicle.

Video from the scene:

At least half a dozen police cars are in attendance at Bridges Business Park in Telford which has been cordoned off. An air ambulance is still on scene also pic.twitter.com/moRMiU9fJB — Rory Smith (@RorySmith_Star) October 13, 2020

Armed police were sent to the crime scene and detectives could be seen patrolling the area throughout the day while an air ambulance landed at Horsehay Village Hall, about 100m from the murder scene.

A cordon was put in place behind a line of cones blocking the entrance to the business park, which is also the base for the gym Fitness Factory.

Emergency services at the scene

More than half a dozen marked and unmarked police cars were at the scene, along with vans and ambulance vehicles.

West Mercia Police said there is currently no risk to the wider public, but officers will patrol the area around Bridge Road to offer reassurance.

The location of today's shooting. Image: Google Maps.

Telford Policing Commander, Superintendent Jim Baker, said: “This is clearly a very serious and tragic incident that has seen a young man lose his life and our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this sad time.

“There is currently a scene guard in place at the business park and an increased police presence in the area as we carry out our enquiries and I would like to thank local residents and businesses for their co-operation and understanding for any disruption as we do this.

“At the current time we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public, however, there will be officers on patrol in the local area to offer reassurance.

The air ambulance

“A murder investigation has been launched with a number of initial lines of enquiries and we would ask anyone who has information they think could help with our investigation to let us know, or report this information to Crimestoppers anonymously.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 12.05pm this afternoon to the incident. Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic on board attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance crews arrived, they found bystanders giving CPR to a man with critical injuries. Ambulance staff quickly took over resuscitation efforts and worked as a team to administer advanced treatment to the man. Sadly, despite the best efforts of bystanders and ambulance staff, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead on scene a short time later.”