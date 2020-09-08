Detectives granted more time to question Birmingham stabbing suspect

The 27-year-old man was arrested on Monday over the Sunday morning stabbings which killed a man and left others injured.

The man, who was detained at a house in Selly Oak, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder and taken into policy custody.

Now detectives have been granted a further 36 hours to question the suspect after a request by police was approved by magistrates.

The suspect was arrested in Nately Grove, Selly Oak. Photo: SnapperSK

Birmingham Police Commander, chief superintendent Steve Graham, said: "Our enquiries into these awful crimes continue. We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened and who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker.

"Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Jacob Billington’s family and friends, plus the other victims of this senseless attack who we wish a speedy recovery.

"We are determined to get justice for Jacob and everyone else who has been impacted by these terrible acts."

A forensics specialist searches a drain in Birmingham

Three people arrested on Monday morning from an address in Selly Oak on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released pending investigation.

A 23-year-old man, who was seriously injured in Irving Street, remains in hospital in a critical condition – with a 22-year-old woman, attacked in Hurst Street, remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police forensics officers at work in Hurst Street, in Birmingham after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre

Jacob Billington, aged 23, died after he was stabbed in Irving Street while enjoying a night out with school friends from Liverpool – visiting one of their group who is studying in Birmingham.

A post mortem confirmed the 23-year-old died of a single stab would, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said.

Emergency services at the scene in Birmingham. Pic: SnapperSK

A tribute we issued on behalf of his family said: "Jacob was the light of our life and we have been devastated by his loss.

"He was a funny, caring and wonderful person who was loved by every single person he met.

Emergency services at the scene in Birmingham. Pic: SnapperSK

"He lit up every room with his boundless energy and witty humour and the loss of such a special person will be felt by all who knew him for years to come."

Anyone with information or camera footage has been urged to contact police via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight or by calling 101 anytime.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. Photographs or video can be uploaded by visiting https://mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ19G54-PO1