Extra police patrols in and around Bridgnorth in drive against rural crime

West Mercia Police officers patrolled areas around Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Highley on Wednesday and Thursday night.

It was the third initiative carried out, labelled Operation Whitebeam, and police hailed it a success.

Along with high visibility patrols, vehicles were stopped and motorists spoken to on key roads in the area. No arrests were made.

The initiative saw an increase in police presence in rural areas to deter criminals and provide reassurance to the community.

Sergeant Damien Kelly, from South Shropshire Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We are very pleased that Operation Whitebeam is just as successful as the previous one.

"We are committed to keeping our communities safe and we want them know that these initiatives are helping achieve this.”