Inquest opens into death of pensioner found in Shropshire Hills

Richard Hall, 70, was found dead on Brown Clee Hill in south Shropshire on Friday, August 14, after telling his wife he was going for a walk the day before.

The inquest into the former company director, of Wykeham Grove, Perton, near Wolverhampton, was opened at Shirehall by senior coroner for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, John Ellery, today.

The inquest heard Mr Hall drove from his Staffordshire home to Brown Clee Hill on Thursday, August 13, and was reported missing to police that evening.

A short time later, police responded to a "concerned member of the public" before arresting 21-year-old Moses Christensen, from Oldswinford, Stourbridge, who has been charged with Mr Hall's murder.

Moses Christensen

An officer of the coroner's court said: "On August 13, Mr Hall left his home address in his car after telling his wife he was going for a walk.

"Having not returned home by later that evening he was reported to police as a missing person.

"That same evening officers from West Mercia Police responded to a call from a concerned member of the public.

"As a result of their enquiries Mr Hall's' car was found in the vicinity of Brown Clee Hill and a male was taken into police custody.

"On August 14 at 11.50am during a search conducted by police the body of Mr Hall was located and he was pronounced dead."

Christensen appeared at Stoke Crown Court via viedolink from HMP Hewell in Worcestershire last week, also charged with possessing a combat-style knife in a public place. His case was adjourned for an expected plea in September.

A provisional trial date has been set for January 11, 2021, and the inquest was adjourned to await the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

An area near the summit of the 540-metre-high Brown Clee Hill was sealed off by police as investigations took place following the discovery of Mr Hall's body.

In a tribute issued through the West Mercia force, his family described his death as a "massive loss to everyone that knew him".