Menu

Advertising

Driver arrested near Telford for missing tyres and being 'nearly three times over drink drive limit'

By Charlotte Bentley | Telford | Crime | Published:

A driver was arrested near Telford after police say he was nearly three times over the drink drive limit.

The car in Little Wenlock. Picture: @TelfordCops

He was also found to have a series of missing tyres, as can be seen by the pictures posted by officers on social media.

Police in Telford responded to the call at around 1pm yesterday and say they found the driver well above the legal drinking limit, blowing 99 on a breathalyser – nearly three times more than the legal limit.

No tyre is left on this wheel. Picture: @TelfordCops

The police were also shocked to find the car was being driven with some tyres well below the legal thread limit and some wheels had no tyres on at all. One tyre appeared to be completely destroyed and frayed while still stuck to the wheel.

The vehicle was first spotted by someone who called the police in Lawley, and it eventually came to a stop due to the lack of tyres in Little Wenlock.

One of the destroyed tyres. Picture: @TelfordCops

Telford Police tweeted: "Call about a #DrinkDriver led us straight to the car. Driver was #Arrested after blowing 99, that’s nearly 3 times the limit at 1pm. A clear cause for concern was the lack of tyres he was driving with. Think those tyres might be below the legal tread limit?"

Crime News Transport Telford Local Hubs
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News