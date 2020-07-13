Driver arrested near Telford for missing tyres and being 'nearly three times over drink drive limit'

He was also found to have a series of missing tyres, as can be seen by the pictures posted by officers on social media.

Police in Telford responded to the call at around 1pm yesterday and say they found the driver well above the legal drinking limit, blowing 99 on a breathalyser – nearly three times more than the legal limit.

No tyre is left on this wheel. Picture: @TelfordCops

The police were also shocked to find the car was being driven with some tyres well below the legal thread limit and some wheels had no tyres on at all. One tyre appeared to be completely destroyed and frayed while still stuck to the wheel.

The vehicle was first spotted by someone who called the police in Lawley, and it eventually came to a stop due to the lack of tyres in Little Wenlock.

One of the destroyed tyres. Picture: @TelfordCops

Telford Police tweeted: "Call about a #DrinkDriver led us straight to the car. Driver was #Arrested after blowing 99, that’s nearly 3 times the limit at 1pm. A clear cause for concern was the lack of tyres he was driving with. Think those tyres might be below the legal tread limit?"