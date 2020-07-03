Extra ail sentence for 'abhorrent' prison officer assault

Mold Crown Court heard the victim needed testing and medication before being given the all-clear for any disease.

The liquid had been in a Radox shower gel bottle.

Prosecutor Sion ap Mihangel said the officer was at the bottom of stairs but looked up when someone shouted : "Oi, Miss."

Martin O’Brien, 30, admitted administering a poison or noxious substance. His sentence will be served consecutively to the 58 months previous term for robbery.

Mark Connor, defending, said O’Brien had been taking the drug spice at Berwyn Prison in Wrexham, where the drugs situation was bad.

He was now “clean” after being transferred to Stoke Heath in Shropshire.

Judge Nicola Jones told O’Brien: "Offences of this nature are absolutely abhorrent and your shame and disgust today is entirely appropriate.”