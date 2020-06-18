Advertising
Man and woman arrested after death of 12-year-old boy in Shrewsbury
A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a 12-year-old boy in Shrewsbury.
Emergency services including the Midlands Air Ambulance rushed to an address in Field Close, off Meadow Farm Way in Harlescott at about 4.45pm on Sunday, June 14.
A 12-year-old boy suffered a cardiac arrest and was treated at the scene before being taken by land ambulance to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford where he was pronounced dead.
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of causing/allowing the death of a child and have been released on police bail while investigations continue.
West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford was also on scene.
Residents reported about half a dozen police cars at the address, and witnesses say the air ambulance circled the area before landing near to The Lantern Centre.
A WMAS spokesman said: "We were called at 4.45pm to reports of a medical emergency at a private address off Meadow Farm Way, Harlescott.
"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.
"On arrival we discovered one patient, a boy, who was in a serious condition. Following treatment at the scene he was transported to Princess Royal Hospital on blue lights and sirens."
