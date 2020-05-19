Chief Inspector Nicky marks end of her career by patrolling with daughter Charlotte

As Chief Inspector Nicky Carter ended her time in policing, she chose to do so by patrolling the streets of Lampeter with her daughter, PCSO Charlotte Carter, who was also marking her first six months at Dyfed-Powys Police.

Patrolling together in uniform was something the mother-daughter pair had long imagined, with PCSO Carter having wanted to join the police from a young age.

The 19-year-old said: “I joined in September 2019, and have wanted to be a part of Dyfed-Powys Police since I can remember. I was inspired by my mum working in the force, and thought it would be a great career.

“I’m really glad I joined before she retired, as it gave us the opportunity to go out on foot patrol in the town where mum had been the local inspector. It was really lovely.”

Embarking on her career, PCSO Carter has gained valuable advice from her mother.

“Mum has told me to always treat people as I would wish to be treated,” she said. “That’s something I’ll take forward with me.

“I’m six months in now, and I enjoy dealing with the public and offering reassurance to people in the communities of Lampeter town and surrounding areas.”

For Chief Inspector Carter, the foot patrol drew a 30-year career – starting at North Wales Police – to a poignant close.

She ended her time at Dyfed-Powys Police in her home division of Ceredigion, transferring to Aberystwyth in 2006 to take up an inspector post.

Proud

Despite admitting there will be concerns for her only child as policing inevitably comes with risks, it was a career she encouraged.

She said: “I was very proud of Charlotte wishing to join Dyfed-Powys. As I retire I still consider that policing offers tremendous job satisfaction and I know that the organisation looks after and cares for its staff.

“I encouraged her to find out about the PCSO role before she applied, and also encouraged her to attend an open evening in Ceredigion to speak to staff. I wanted her to make an informed decision to join the organisation.

“As a parent and a former officer, it is natural to be concerned about what may occur when Charlotte is at work. However, the training, mentoring and support from staff and supervisors is second to none, so that offers me reassurance.”

During her three decades in policing, Chief Inspector Carter was a founding member of female networks in two forces, and a committee member of the British Association of Women in Policing.

She was humbled to receive a leadership award from Chwarae Teg in 2017, and represented chief officers at the International Association of Women Police awards in Alaska in 2019, where two Ceredigion officers were rewarded for their bravery.

In passing on her experience to her daughter, Chief Inspector Carter urged Charlotte to always consider her own wellbeing as well as that of the community.

“The most important advice I have given Charlotte is to look after herself and her wellbeing, as whilst policing is a very rewarding role, it is one that can be both challenging and stressful at times,” she said.