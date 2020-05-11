Menu

Black Country to Borth campers caught by police after 220-mile trip to Welsh coast

By Dominic Robertson | Newtown | Crime | Published:

Three men who drove 220 miles to the Welsh coast for a weekend camping trip have been caught by police.

The three campers were stopped by police in Llandinam on their way home from the weekend break

The men from Tipton were said to have been on a 'social trip' at the Ynyslas nature reserve – one of Mid Wales' most idyllic spots, which is currently out of bounds to tourists due to coronavirus restrictions.

Police operating in the area caught up with the three men in Llandinam, just outside Caersws, yesterday as they made their way home from their weekend camping break.

The Ceredigion roads policing unit which stopped the men, said they had been reported for breaches of non-essential travel and social distancing.

In a post on Twitter the unit said: "#OpDovecote patrols, report of three men camping #Ynyslas Nature reserve yesterday and leaving today.

"Vehicle just stopped #Llandinam three males from Tipton, social trip for weekend, 220 miles, all reported for breach and social distancing."

It comes as there have been repeated calls for people not to visit Mid Wales during the pandemic, for fears of spreading the Covid-19 infection, and potentially overwhelming the local health services.

Four men were also caught on Saturday by Newtown police after travelling from Merseyside to Mid Wales to go off-roading.

The men were caught for the second time this month having been part of a group of 19 given fines previously.

Meanwhile last week a couple were taken to court after being caught in Snowdonia having driven nearly 300 miles from their home in Kent.

